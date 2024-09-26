B. Riley Trims Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price to $40.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $886.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

