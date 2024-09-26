Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %
Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$37.32 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$32.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions
In related news, Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. In other news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
