Bank of America Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $191.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $146.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

