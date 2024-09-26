Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.92.

Biohaven Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Biohaven by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

