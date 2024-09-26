BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

