BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 610.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

