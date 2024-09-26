Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Major Shareholder Buys $162,354.64 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul bought 97,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $162,354.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,462.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andrew Mitchell Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 38,560 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,552.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 19,422 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,909.88.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

