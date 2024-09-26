BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.