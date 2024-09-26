Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$204.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$202.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$249.71.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1062435 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

