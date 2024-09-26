Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of BYD stock opened at C$204.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$202.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$249.71.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1062435 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$285.69.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
