Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.24 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

