Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.8 %

BRE stock opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$132.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.32. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.35.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.09 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,330.00. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

