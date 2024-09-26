Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $191.91 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average is $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

