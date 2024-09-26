Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CORZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

