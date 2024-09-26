Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.50. The firm has a market cap of £141.00 million, a PE ratio of -282.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.50 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
