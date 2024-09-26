Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.50. The firm has a market cap of £141.00 million, a PE ratio of -282.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.50 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

