Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Fox Advisors raised shares of Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded Lyft from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,164 shares of company stock worth $470,513 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,990,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

