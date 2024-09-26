Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHVN. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1,893.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 197.6% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Biohaven by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

