Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.
CNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
