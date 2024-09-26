Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

CNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

