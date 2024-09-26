Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance
NYSE EBR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
