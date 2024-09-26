Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE EBR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,444.6% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,766,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 1,652,075 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 257,613 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.