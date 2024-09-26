CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries



CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.



