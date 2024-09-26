China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

About China Green Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.