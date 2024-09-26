China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
CGA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.
About China Green Agriculture
