Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

About Citizens

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

