Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
