City of London Investment Group Plc (CLIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
City of London Investment Group Trading Down 2.4 %
CLIG opened at GBX 371 ($4.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.64 ($5.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.14 and a beta of 0.47.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
