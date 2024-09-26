City of London Investment Group Plc (CLIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Investment Group Trading Down 2.4 %

CLIG opened at GBX 371 ($4.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.64 ($5.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.14 and a beta of 0.47.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

Further Reading

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

