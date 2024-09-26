ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

