Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE CEI opened at C$0.80 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$0.93.

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

