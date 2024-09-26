Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Coelacanth Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE CEI opened at C$0.80 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$0.93.
About Coelacanth Energy
