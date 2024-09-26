Contrasting Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) & Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gestamp Automoción and Modine Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gestamp Automoción 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Modine Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Gestamp Automoción.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gestamp Automoción and Modine Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gestamp Automoción N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing $2.45 billion 2.86 $161.50 million $3.03 44.13

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Gestamp Automoción.

Profitability

This table compares Gestamp Automoción and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gestamp Automoción N/A N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing 6.70% 24.92% 10.58%

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Gestamp Automoción on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gestamp Automoción

(Get Free Report)

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches. It also provides chassis parts, such as systems, frames, and related parts consisting of front and rear axles and couplings, control arms, and integrated couplings; and mechanism parts, including hinges, door checks, electrical systems, and powered systems, as well as driver controls. In addition, the company offers hydraulic presses and dies. Further, it researches and develops new technologies. The company serves vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Gestamp Automoción, S.A. is a subsidiary of Gestamp 2020, S.L.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.