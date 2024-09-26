Cormark Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$8.75

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.96.

REAL stock opened at C$9.00 on Monday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$660.87 million, a PE ratio of 225.00, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991.80. In other Real Matters news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$991.80. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,661 shares of company stock worth $1,231,591. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

