Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

