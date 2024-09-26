Critical Analysis: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and LCNB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $3.36 billion 1.31 $498.51 million $0.85 10.19 LCNB $95.01 million 2.26 $12.63 million $0.92 16.47

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 10.79% 6.53% 0.69% LCNB 5.97% 6.55% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valley National Bancorp and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 6 1 0 2.00 LCNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than LCNB.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats LCNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.