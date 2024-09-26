Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,882. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.53.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.