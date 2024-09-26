Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,882. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.