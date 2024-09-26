Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of CCK opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,849. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Crown by 2.2% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 11,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

