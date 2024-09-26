Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $58,965,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $58,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,095,581.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 256.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,567,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

