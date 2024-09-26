Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.87.

PINS opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 153.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

