Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 155

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.08. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,926.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

