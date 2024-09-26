Dirk Kersten Sells 79,411 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,929.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

