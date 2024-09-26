Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Dividend 15 Split stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,955. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$736.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dividend 15 Split
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.