Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dividend 15 Split stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,955. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$736.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

