DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOYU. HSBC lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

