Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,704,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $287.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $297.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Duolingo by 23.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 37.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

