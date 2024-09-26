Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

