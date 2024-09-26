Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,730 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,259,849.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a support level?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.