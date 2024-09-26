Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,730 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,259,849.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares during the period.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

