Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

