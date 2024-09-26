Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

