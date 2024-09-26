Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

