Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.77.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $145.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group



Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

