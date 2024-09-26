F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FFIV opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $223.74.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
