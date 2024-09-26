Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,324. The stock has a market cap of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

