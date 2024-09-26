Financial Analysis: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) vs. Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and Society Pass”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Society Pass $7.50 million 0.41 -$18.13 million ($7.81) -0.15

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Society Pass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kuboo has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Society Pass -190.69% -281.27% -90.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuboo and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 1 3 0 2.75

Society Pass has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,623.40%.

Summary

Society Pass beats Kuboo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

