First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Buys £13,248.08 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £13,248.08 ($17,739.80).

First Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of FPO stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Thursday. First Property Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.52.

First Property Group Company Profile

Further Reading

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

