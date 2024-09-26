First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Buys £13,248.08 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £13,248.08 ($17,739.80).
First Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of FPO stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Thursday. First Property Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.52.
First Property Group Company Profile
