Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
FCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCU
Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.0 %
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.