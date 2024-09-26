Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

FCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

