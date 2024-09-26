Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

FRD opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $430,654. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,733. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,654. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,365 shares of company stock worth $206,761. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.