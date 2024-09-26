FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Della Clark Acquires 2,840 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Della Clark purchased 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $18,005.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $53,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

