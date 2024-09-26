FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Della Clark Acquires 2,840 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Della Clark purchased 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $18,005.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $53,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
